India, Bangladesh have created a golden chapter of mutual relations: PM Modi

You won't miss your flight, thanks to floorwalkers
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India and Bangladesh have scripted a golden chapter of bilateral ties, and given new dimension and direction to their partnership due to increasing trust between the two nations.
In his video message to mark the birth centenary celebrations of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, PM Modi said ‘Bangabandhu’ devoted every moment of his life towards bringing Bangladesh out of the phase of devastation and genocide.
In an oblique reference to Pakistan, the Prime Minister said, “We are all witnessing that how making terror and violence weapons of politics and diplomacy destroys a society and a nation. The world is also watching where the supporters of terror and violence are currently placed and in what state they are, while Bangladesh is scaling new heights.”
He said the life of Mujibur Rahman, popularly called Bangabandhu, gives a great message to the world of the 21st century. “We all are well aware, how a repressive and cruel regime, disregarding all democratic values, unleashed a reign of injustice on ‘Bangla Bhumi’ and devastated its people,” Modi said in an apparent reference to the role of the Pakistan Army in then East Pakistan.
Mujib turned Bangladesh into a positive and progressive society. “He was absolutely clear that hatred and negativity can never be the foundation of any country’s development,” Modi said.
Bangladesh, Modi said, is moving ahead, inspired by Bangabandhu, and under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina with inclusive and development oriented policies. “And this is really commendable,” he said.
Be it economy, other social indices or sports, today Bangladesh is setting new benchmarks. It has made unprecedented progress in many fields like skill, education, health, women empowerment, micro finance, the Mosdi said.
“I am also happy to mention that in last five-six years, India and Bangladesh have scripted a golden chapter of bilateral ties and given new dimension and direction to our partnership. This is because of increasing trust between the two countries that we have been able to amicably resolve complex issues such as land boundary and maritime boundary,” Modi said.
He said that today, Bangladesh is not only India’s biggest trading partner in South Asia, but also development partner.“Electricity generated in India is lighting up lakhs of houses and factories in Bangladesh. A new dimension has been added to our relations through friendship pipeline,” he said.
Be it road, rail, air, waterway or internet, our cooperation in several sectors is connecting people of our two countries even more, Modi said.
The year-long celebrations were scheduled to open amid massive festivities at the National Parade Ground in Dhaka on Wednesday and was expected to be attended by several foreign dignitaries, including Modi. But the celebrations were curtailed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The Prime Minister said next year will be 50 years of Bangladesh’s liberation, and year 2022 will be the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. “I am confident that both these milestones will not only take development of India and Bangladesh to a new height, but will also strengthen the bond of friendship between the two countries,” he said.
The shared heritage of the two nations comes from intellectuals like Rabindranath Tagore, Kazi Nazrul Islam, Ustad Alauddin Khan, Lalon Shah, Jibanananda Das and Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, he said. “Legacy and inspiration of Bangabandhu has made our heritage more comprehensive. India has always been attached to his ideals and values. Deep rooted relations between India and Bangladesh have been laid on the foundation of this shared heritage,” Modi said.
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The engine plays a key role in the overall plane design. Tune in to its sounds the next time you fly!
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
SchoolSkies helps in automating the admission and fee payment process
Here are some metrics you can use, rather than getting swayed by social media forwards
Here’s how a doctor-couple can make their savings work for them through regular, well-thought-out investment ...
The stock of Tube Investments of India has potentially turned the trend bearish as it has breached a crucial ...
The March futures contract of Lead mini on the MCX has been oscillating in a sideways trend between ₹139.5 and ...
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...