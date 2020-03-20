India bans export of ventilators, surgical/disposable masks as the coronavirus cases rise to 195

Rolls-Royce announces Dawn Silver Bullet collection car
The Centre on Thursday announced ban on the export of all ventilators, surgical/disposable masks and textile raw material used for making masks and coveralls with immediate effect in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, as per media reports.
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in an order: “The export of all ventilators, surgical/disposable masks only, and textile raw material for masks and coveralls only has been prohibited, with immediate effect.”
The move has been taken to produce and supply the masks within the country as the deadly disease is spreading in India. So far, the virus has infected around 195 people and claimed four lives in the country.
However, the notification also said that certain items including gloves, ophthalmic instruments and appliances, surgical blades, gas masks with a chemical absorbent for filtration against poisonous vapour and smoke, and biopsy punch can be freely exported, as per media reports.
On January 31, India had announced a ban on the export of all personal protection equipment, including clothing and masks used by people to protect themselves from airborne particles.
Meanwhile, all the state governments have been advised to temporarily stall the offices and business operations till March 31. They have also been asked to restrict the interstate movement of public transport, including buses and trains.
