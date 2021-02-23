India can look beyond generics: Merck executive

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Indian pharmaceutical companies, who have been playing a major role in global supply chains with supplies of generics, now have the potential to scale up the value chain, according to Sanat Chattopadhyay, Executive Vice-President and President, Merck Manufacturing Division.
Delivering his address at BioAsia 2021, a life-sciences and healthcare forum, being hosted in Hyderabad, he said: “In the last one year, a tsunami of changes has been unleashed, causing havoc on the global pharmaceutical industry. Our purpose at Merck is to improve access to life-saving therapeutics and vaccines across the world.”
The pandemic has not only disrupted supply chains but also enabled companies to innovative and strengthen their networks by going digital. We see potential to further enhance efficiencies by using artificial intelligence, machine-learning and better management of data, he added.
He said the pandemic has forced Merck to look at strengthening the supply chain systems.
The focus is now on end-to-end supply-chain planning — digitising the journey of a dose. “We have digitised our shop floors and supply chain end-to-end. This capability was very critical in helping us through the pandemic.
“When the pandemic started, we were able to divert all our shipments from Japan to Germany in a week, a process that would otherwise take us three months. Much more public-private partnerships are are needed in the future to help distribute vaccines across the globe,” he said.
India has been known to have immense capabilities as a low-cost drug-manufacturer and supplier. However, thanks to Bharat Biotech and the development of the Covid vaccine, the perception is now changing. The world is now realising that India is much more than a low-cost generics player, Chattopadhyay added.
“India should keep pivoting to innovate and develop vaccines along with the low-cost manufacturing capabilities. It should facilitate more foreign investments.”
Advanced technological investments, especially in artificial intelligence, machine-learning and data sciences will play a major role in vaccine development in the future. India can join Merck and the rest of the industry globally, to help distribute and manage vaccines, thereby playing a much larger role in the global pharma industry.
“India needs to reinvent itself by encouraging more FDI and investments, while ensuring intellectual property is well-protected. There is also the need for enhanced focus on compliance which will enable it to scale up the value chain. This will enable India to play a much bigger role in global supply chain.”
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
₹1548 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1535152015601575 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
Padma Shri awardee Ramachandra Pulavar — the 12th generation exponent of Tholpavakoothu in his family — on ...
Against considerable odds, Drishyam 2 delivers a story that’s just as good as — if not better than — the ...
Studies have shown that dance exercises may help people cope with chronic lung problems
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...