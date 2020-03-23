India can spend $18 billion to fight coronavirus impact, say analysts

Galaxy Z Flip review: An innovative head-turner of a phone
Samsung’s second folding phone is a bit of a novelty but also surprisingly fun to use though perhaps not ...
India is facing an economic shock as many parts of the country go into lockdown and the government will have to spend more and abandon fiscal deficit targets to cope, analysts said.
Growth may weaken to 3 per cent in the first three months of this year from 4.3 per cent estimated previously, according to Oxford Economics, while Jefferies sees room for the government to spend $18 billion to support activity. Still, in ANZ’s view expansion is set to remain weak over the next few years.
The readings about Asia’s third-largest economy come as policy makers are focused on ensuring Indians have cash in hand to buy essentials as more cities are locked down to prevent the spread of the virus, and countries around the world race to ease fiscal and monetary policies to shore up their economies.
The following are comments from economists watching India.
Mahesh Nandurkar and Abhinav Sinha at Jefferies note that if the government expands the fiscal deficit target by 1 percentage point, it will create $18 billion of spending on a net basis, the analysts wrote. The budget shortfall is targeted at 3.8 per cent of gross domestic product in the current year and 3.5 per cent in the year starting April 1.
The spending would include cash handouts of ₹5,000 ($65.8) a month for 50 million workers for a quarter. That would entail an outgo of Rs 75,000 crore. And also likely forgo some revenue on account of goods and services tax cuts possibly on automobiles and durables.
They point out other ways to help the economy is by interest payment deferrals or waivers to small business as well as additional spending on infrastructure projects and housing. Additional policy measures could include relaxation of non-performing loan rules and provisioning norms for banks.
Economist Abhishek Gupta says that going by the size of fiscal aid unveiled by other governments around the world, we believe the Indian government needs around at least 1 per cent of GDP in fiscal aid to meaningfully respond to the virus outbreak. That amounts to roughly $30 billion of aid. This should push the government’s budget deficit for fiscal 2021 up to a minimum of 4.5 per cent of GDP, 1 ppt above its 3.5 per cent target.
While the economy was showing signs of turning a corner in the first two months of the year, Priyanka Kishore, head of India and Southeast Asia Economics at Oxford Economics, sees the virus wiping out any chances of an economic recovery in the near term.
We estimate that this could hit first-quarter 2020 GDP to the tune of $6.5-$7 billion and lower our first-quarter growth estimate to 3 per cent year-on-year from 4.3 per cent earlier, she said. A substantial downward revision to our full-year forecast is also likely.
On balance credit and GDP growth are set to remain weak over the next few years, Richard Yetsenga and Sanjay Mathur at ANZ wrote in a note. In fact, we believe the Indian economy has fallen into a complex feedback loop which will be difficult to exit. The crisis is chronic.
A growth slowdown is likely to lead to more bad loans as companies fall behind on servicing their loans. That’ll be bad timing for the economy struggling with a shadow banking crisis, which in turn has crimped domestic consumption.
Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India put a moratorium on the fourth largest private bank, Yes Bank Ltd, leading to more dislocation and tightening in credit markets.
Samsung’s second folding phone is a bit of a novelty but also surprisingly fun to use though perhaps not ...
Not that much stands out on this nice and very middle-of-the-road smartphone but it has a nice set of cameras ...
Those who have recovered from mental illness need to be mainstreamed
Her life is a drive off the beaten track, and it has not been easy
Stock markets across the world have fallen like ninepins in the past month, amid fears of an economic slowdown ...
Government targets 10 per cent ethanol blending by 2022. But this year it is set to drop to 4 per cent from ...
The stock of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC Ltd.) has slipped below the important ...
Planning to buy a house? We take you through the decision-making process, show you the hidden costs you need ...
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...