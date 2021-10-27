India committed to provide Quad sponsored vaccines to Indo-Pacific countries: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stressed the importance of building resilient global value chains and reiterated India’s commitment to provide Quad sponsored vaccines to Indo-Pacific countries in his virtual address at the East Asia Summit (EAS) on Wednesday.

“The PM also highlighted the importance of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region and raised the idea of developing global standards on cyber security,” a source tracking the event said.

The 16th EAS, hosted by Brunei, saw the participation of leaders from the 10 ASEAN countries and other EAS participating countries including Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, Russia, the US and India.

The EAS leaders adopted three statements on mental health, economic recovery through tourism and sustainable recovery, which have been co-sponsored by India. Modi spoke about the "Atmanirbhar Bharat” campaign for post-pandemic recovery and emphasised on the establishment of a better balance between economy and ecology and a climate sustainable lifestyle, an official release said.

Quad members including India, Australia, Japan and the US decided earlier this year to produce 1 billion Covid-19 vaccines in India for supply to the Indo-Pacific region by 2022, and the Indian PM confirmed that the country was fully committed to do so, the source said. He also talked about the $1-million support provided by India to the ASEAN Covid-19 Recovery Fund.

Leaders at the EAS also discussed important regional and international issues, including the Indo-Pacifc, South China Sea, UNCLOS, terrorism, and the situation in the Korean Peninsula and Myanmar, the release pointed out. “The PM reaffirmed `ASEAN centrality’ in the Indo-Pacific and highlighted the synergies between the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI),” the release added.