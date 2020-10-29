India conveys concern to Saudi Arabia over misrepresentation of map on currency note

India has conveyed its serious concern to Saudi Arabia for wrongly representing India’s external territorial boundaries on a banknote recently issued by the country and has sought corrective action, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Taking forward its intention to cooperate with countries in vaccine production and delivery, India organised two training modules for its neighbouring countries in which about 90 health experts and scientists participated, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said in a media briefing on Thursday.

On the controversial currency note, Srivastava pointed out that it was issued by Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority on October 24 to mark the occasion of Saudi presidency of the G20.

“We have conveyed our serious concern to Saudi Arabia, both through their Ambassador in New Delhi as well as in Riyadh, for this gross misrepresentation of India's external territorial boundaries on an official and legal banknote of Saudi Arabia and asked the Saudi side for taking urgent corrective steps in this regard,” he said.

The country printed the map behind its new 20 Riyal currency note which shows Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh excluded from India.

I would like to further reiterate that entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral parts of India, Srivastava added.

Covid help

Taking forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at the UN General Assembly last month highlighting India will help all countries in enhancing their cold chain and storage capacities for the delivery of vaccine, two training modules were organised for neighbouring countries, Srivastava said.

Accordingly, we have organised two training modules for our neighbouring countries in which about 90 health experts and scientists have participated. We propose to expand these programmes to include other interested countries.

Discussions were held with delegation from Bangladesh on the current stage of vaccine development in India and modalities of clinical trials in the country, the Spokesperson said.

Discussions were also held with officials from Myanmar on the country’s interest in cooperation on Covid-19 vaccines. “As the situation with respect to vaccine development evolves, the sides will discuss and decide on modalities of cooperation,” Srivastava said.

In due course, depending on the trials in India, we propose to expand our cooperation with other countries also in clinical trials and capacity building for vaccine development, production and delivery, he added.