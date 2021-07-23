India daily Covid-19 cases drop to 35,342 on Friday with 483 deaths

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
India’s daily Covid-19 cases dropped to 35,342 with 483 deaths in the last 24 hours till Friday morning, Kerala reported the highest number of cases with 12,818 and 122 casualties followed by Maharashtra with 7,302 with 120 deaths. The northeastern States including Sikkim, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh continue to register increased positivity rate.
Meanwhile, 38,740 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours and with this, the recovery rate stood at 97.36 per cent.
The weekly positivity rate remained at 2.14 per cent and the daily positivity rate at 2.12 per cent, less than 3 per cent for 32 consecutive days. In addition, India conducted 16,68,561 tests during the previous day with 45.29 crore tests done so far.
Besides this, India administered 42,34,17,030 vaccinations so far with 54,76,423 doses given in the last 24 hours. The government said that more than 43.87 crore vaccine doses have been provided to the States/UTs so far, through all its sources and a further 71,40,000 doses are in the pipeline. More than 2.75 crore doses are available with the States/UTs and private hospitals.
