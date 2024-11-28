Demonstrating its strategic capability and maritime deterrence, the Indian Navy for the first time carried out a test firing of the 3,500 Km K-4 long range ballistic missile from the newly-inducted indigenous nuclear submarine INS Arighaat.

The missile was test-fired on Wednesday from the INS Arighaat in the Bay of Bengal following a NOTAM was issued to refrain the flights from entering into corridor. The Ministry of Defence and Indian Navy, however, have not issued any statement on the successful test of K-4 ballistic missile which announces India achieving maritime nuclear deterrence.

Defence sources said the results of test are being analysed, and subsequently top military and political leadership would be briefed about its outcome. The test is crucial for validating the country’s second-strike capability.

Ahead of the full-range test of the missile, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) had carried out extensive trials of the launch of the missile to be fired from underwater platforms.

The Indian Navy and the DRDO are planning more tests to validate all the parameters of the missile system.

INS Arighaat was inducted into the Indian Navy in August at the Vishakhapatnam-based Ship Building Centre.

In the Indian Navy’s nuclear fleet, INS Arihant is another while the third one has also been launched and is expected to be inducted next year.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit