India donates solar-powered lamps to marginalised Palestinian children

India has donated solar powered study lamps to Palestinian elementary school children from a marginalised Bedouin community to spread the principles of self-sufficiency and raise awareness towards the adverse effects of climate change.

The lamps were donated as part of the 150th Gandhi Jayanti Students Solar Ambassador Workshop.

The solar powered study lamps supplied by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay also aims at making the student beneficiaries the future propagators of renewable energy.

Representative of India (ROI) in the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), Sunil Kumar, visited the Governorate of Jericho and Jordan Valley on Monday where he was received by Governor Jehad Abu Al-Asal, Director of the Jericho Directorate of Education, and representatives of the local community.

Addressing the students and the local community, Kumar underlined India’s time-tested support to Palestine, especially highlighting New Delhi’s capacity building efforts with emphasis on the educational sector.