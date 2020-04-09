India fixed broadband download speed falls in March: Ookla

The mean fixed broadband download speed in India fell to 35.98 MBPS in March from 39.65 MBPS in February, while the mobile download speed declined by 1.68 MBPS during the same period.

The mean fixed broadband speed in India has been declining since the beginning of 2020 from 41.48 MBPS in January to 35.98 MBPS in March, a 5.5 MBPS drop, according to a study by broadband speed analysis firm Ookla.

As of March, India ranked 130 for mobile, two spots down compared to February 2020. India also dropped two spots on fixed broadband and is now ranked 71 globally.

In India, there was a slight dip in mean mobile download speed to 10.15 MBPS in March from 11.83 MBPS in February.

"When networks are under usage strain, like they are in this unprecedented time of lockdown in India due to COVID-19, it is natural that they experience some level of slowdown. It is important to note that while the internet itself should handle elevated usage, there may be impacts to speed as people continue to move their daily activities increasingly online. While the core of the internet remains stable, some Internet Service Providers (ISP) networks may struggle to keep up," Ookla Chief Executive Officer Doug Suttles said.

On mobile broadband speed, the UAE tops the list with a mean download of 83.52 MBPS, while Singapore still holds the top spot for fixed broadband speed with a mean download of 197.26 MBPS.