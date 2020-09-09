India, France, Australia hold trilateral dialogue on economic, strategic challenges in Indo-Pacific

Dyson Corale: Straight as a pin and ready to go
Another innovative hair-care product for those who have the cash to spare
Senior officials from India, France and Australia met virtually for the first trilateral dialogue on Wednesday on economic and geo-strategic challenges and strengthening of cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.
The meeting was held particularly in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic and domestic responses to it, according to an official release.
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, France’s Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Secretary General François Delattre and Australian Secretary for Foreign Affairs and Trade Frances Adamson attended the meeting.
“The three countries also had an exchange on the priorities, challenges and trends in regional and global multilateral institutions, including the best ways to strengthen and reform multilateralism,” the release stated.
The three sides agreed to hold the dialogue on an annual basis.
Cooperation on Marine Global Commons and potential areas for practical cooperation at the trilateral and regional level were also discussed, including through regional organisations such as the Asean, Indian Ocean Rim Association and the Indian Ocean Commission.
The objective of the meeting was building on the strong bilateral relations that the three countries share with each other and synergising their respective strengths to ensure a peaceful, secure, prosperous and rules-based Indo-Pacific Region, the statement added.
Another innovative hair-care product for those who have the cash to spare
Google on Tuesday launched the latest version of its operating system, the Android 11. The new update has a ...
For the last few months we have had clear skies and clean air in most of our cities. We need tomake it last
Putting up utility-scale solar power plants and supplying power from them to farmers could be a win-win for ...
You can meet cash needs through various loans against the asset
The firm reported strong revenue growth and its future prospects seem sound
The stock of Tata Elxsi Limited, at its high point yesterday, marked ₹1,226.6 – its highest price in almost ...
₹1112 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100107011301145 Buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹1,100 since the stock ...
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...