India has 5.21 lakh active Covid-19 cases

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours was 47,638, taking the active cases in the country to 5,20,7773. As there are more recoveries than fresh cases, the number of active cases is dwindling slowly.

India so far has around 84.12 lakh confirmed Covid-19 cases, of which nearly 77.66 lakh recovered already and around 1.25 lakh people died.

Among the States that are reporting more cases currently are Kerala, Delhi, Maharashtra and West Bengal.