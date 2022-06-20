India has administered over 196.18 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of June 20, 7 am, India had administered 1,96,18,66,707 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine overall.

This includes 91.73 crore total first doses and 83.88 crore total second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 18+ years, 6 crore total first doses and 4.77 crore total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, 3.57 crore first doses and about 2.11 crore second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 12-14 years, 41.27 lakh precautionary doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and about 3.74 crore precautionary doses administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, healthcare workers (HCW) and frontline workers (FLW) so far.

2,80,136 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been administered in the country in the last 24 hours.

This included 7,007 first doses and 1.15 lakh second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 18+ years.

9,059 first doses and 17,554 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 11,829 first doses and 31,849 second doses were administered to the 12-14 years cohort.

55,604 precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours while 31,729 precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW and FLW.

In terms of the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses overall with 33.64 crore doses administered so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16.84 crore doses administered so far and West Bengal with 14.11 crore doses.

Covid-19 case count

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 76,700. 12,781 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

8,537 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours with total recoveries at 4.27 crore. 18 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,24,873.