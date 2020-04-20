India has been reasonably successful in containing spread of Covid-19: Om Birla

What they’re saying about the OnePlus 8 Pro
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said that India has been “reasonably successful” in containing the spread of the novel coronavirus, and hailed frontline workers, who are fighting this difficult battle selflessly for the sake of the nation.
Birla, who arrived at the Parliament House on Monday upon resumption of the functioning of the Lok Sabha secretariat, said that extensive social distancing protocols have been put in place, and wearing of masks have been made mandatory for all persons entering Parliament premises.
“India has been reasonably successful in its efforts to contain the spread of this virus and with the cooperation of the people, the nation shall be able to defeat this disease,” Birla was quoted in an official statement issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat.
He further said that the secretariat is in touch with all Members of Parliament, who are leading efforts within their constituencies to spread awareness about the disease and to ensure that people are taking all the requisite precautions related to social distancing.
Applauding the health workers, sanitation workers, security personnel and others, who are described as “corona warriors”, the Speaker said they have shown tremendous willpower in containing the deadly pandemic.
Birla urged the people to extend respect to them, as they have fought this difficult battle selflessly for the sake of the nation, while saying that the country’s corona warriors “deserve accolades and support of all stakeholders in our national strategy to contain the impact of the disease.”
Besides Birla, the officers and members of staff of the Secretariat also resumed their respective official duties from Monday. All vehicles entering the Parliament House premises are being sanitized, along with thermal scanning of all persons, the statement reads.
Wide-ranging sanitisation of all surfaces, both indoors and outdoors along with social distancing norms with regard to meetings and other interactions are also being followed, it added.
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
Though unrecognised, community radio is playing a key role in spreading awareness about Covid-19
SHGs and prisoners in Himachal Pradesh are stitching masks/PPEs, and making sanitisers
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
BL Research BureauTo contain the spread of Covid-19, the majority of workforce across industries is now ...
Go for a regular health insurance policy rather than a Covid-19 special plan; the former will offer more ...
The rupee (INR) opened today on a flat note, at 76.45 versus its previous close of 76.4 against the dollar ...
They will go some way, but banks’ high risk aversion is a big roadblock in channelling funds to small, ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...