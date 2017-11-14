India home to 2,45,000 millionaires

The ‘other half’ isn’t really doing so well
There’s a long way to go for India, stuck in the middling development category on all key indicators
India’s total household wealth stood at USD 5 trillion while the country is home to 2,45,000 millionaires, says a Credit Suisse report.
The number of ultra rich in the country is expected to reach 3,72,000 while the total household income is likely to grow by 7.5 per cent annually to touch USD 7.1 trillion by 2022, the report said.
According to Credit Suisse Global Wealth Report, since 2000, wealth in India has grown 9.9 per cent per annum, faster than the global average of 6 per cent even when taking into account population growth of 2.2 per cent annually. Moreover, India’s wealth growth of USD 451 billion represents the 8th largest wealth gain globally by country. “While wealth has been rising in India, not everyone has shared in this growth. There is still considerable wealth poverty, reflected in the fact that 92 per cent of the adult population has wealth below USD 10,000,” the report said.
At the other extreme, a small fraction of the population (just 0.5 per cent of adults) has a net worth over USD 100,000. However, due to India’s large population, this translates into 4.2 million people.
India has 340,000 adults in the top 1 per cent of global wealth holders, which is a 0.7 per cent share. By our estimates, the report said adding that 1,820 adults have wealth over USD 50 million, and 760 have more than USD 100 million.
According to the report, personal wealth in India is dominated by property and other real assets, which make up 86 per cent of estimated household assets. Personal debts are estimated to be just 9 per cent of gross assets, overall household debt as a proportion of assets in India is lower than in most developed countries. “Thus, although indebtedness is a severe problem for many poor people in India, overall household debt as a proportion of assets in India is lower than in most developed countries,” it added.
According to the eighth edition of the Global Wealth Report, in the year to mid-2017, total global wealth rose at a rate of 6.4 per cent, the fastest pace since 2012 and reached USD 280 trillion.
The rise in global wealth reflected widespread gains in equity markets and similar rises in non-financial assets.
The report noted fluctuations in asset prices and exchange rates account for much of the change in household wealth across regions and countries in the short run.
Most of these influences have been positive during past 12 months, including in India, where market capitalisation rose by close to 30 per cent, house prices by around 10 per cent, while Indian rupee rose 4 per cent against the US dollar.
Globally, Switzerland remains the richest nation in the world in terms of wealth per adult with USD 537,600 in 2017, followed by Australia (USD 402,600) and United States (USD 388,000) in the second and third place respectively, the report said.
There’s a long way to go for India, stuck in the middling development category on all key indicators
Sociologist Dipankar Gupta discusses the dynamics of political mobilisation and the politics of reservation.
With winter coming to an end and the intermittent rain improving air quality, senior citizens in a village on ...
Among bonds of state-run infra companies, PFC looks attractice
Painting your home is not all black-and-white;knowing a few nuances can save money
This scheme is for grievances relating to service given by entities other than banks
The stock of Ashoka Buildcon jumped 8.3 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday. The stock ...
Two mega literary awards have gone to translators, but it is still too early to bring out the champagne. For ...
Ratan Tata may have reason to feel that he was let down by some of his advisors, holds old Tata hand Mukund ...
At Shivendra Singh Dungarpur’s Film Heritage Foundation, the vibrant history of Indian cinema comes alive ...
Excavations from Rakhigarhi, a Harappan site in Haryana, could alter the readings of ancient history
Internet evangelist and Skype co-founder Jonas Kjellberg believes retail will go 100 per cent online, while ...
Internet evangelist and Skype co-founder Jonas Kjellberg believes retail will go 100 per cent online, while ...
The mouse and keyboard pose no threat to pencil and crayons, believes Faber-Castell
A marketer’s reflections on national pride, from South Africa
The promotion of metros as a favoured mode of mass rapid transit seems to have led to a policy neglect of ...
For the working poor in cities, commuting is an extremely costly affair
If you happen to be at Hampankatta (the central business district of Mangaluru) and want to visit the famous ...
...as a part of a social movement in Kerala
Please Email the Editor