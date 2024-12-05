The Health Ministry has notified a set of new textual health warnings and colour coding guidelines to be used on cigarette packets.

The new warning text will read: “SMOKING CAUSES PAINFUL DEATH” and it will appear in white font colour on a red background. The helpline number to quit smoking and the messaging along with it “QUIT TODAY CALL 1800-11-2356” will appear in white font colour on a black background.

Two graphic images of people suffering from tobacco consumption has also been approved. Each image will have a validity of 12 months, the notification dated December 2, said.

“For smoking and smokeless forms of tobacco products, the words ‘TOBACCO CAUSES PAINFUL DEATH’ shall appear in white font colour on a red background. The words and figures ‘QUIT TODAY CALL 1800-11-2356’ shall appear in white font colour on a black background,”the notification said, adding that: “The intensity of colour in the background of the textual health warning shall be: White: C:0%, M:0%, Y:0% K:0%, Red: C:0%, M:100%, Y:100% K: 0% and Black: C:0%, M:0%, Y:0% K: 100%.”

The textual health warnings shall be printed with four colours with printing resolution of minimum 300 DPI (dots per inch), it also mentioned.

These new rules shall come into force from the date of their publication in the official gazette.