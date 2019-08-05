India Inc hails move to ‘attract large-scale investments’ in J&K

Industry leaders on Monday hailed the Centre’s decision to scrap Article 370.

The industry leaders also saw the development as the BJP fulfilling its election promise.

“Of course, it will pave the way for Jammu and Kashmir to attract large scale investments,” PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Rajeev Talwar told PTI.

Earlier in the day, before the announcement was made, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted: “Cannot pretend this is just another Monday morning. The entire country is waiting to exhale over Kashmir. Can only pray for the safety of everyone there & for an outcome that makes the nation stronger & the future more positive.”

Narrating his personal experience, RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka said also tweeted: “We used to have two beautiful factories, including a tulip garden in Kashmir. With militancy these had closed down. With the #Article370 revoked, I expect investments to return and the saying come back true — if there is heaven on earth, it is here, it is here, it is here.”

JSW Group CMD Sajjan Jindal also took to social media in supporting the government’s move. “I support the @BJP on this decisive move. Also, glad to see them deliver on their election manifesto,” Jindal tweeted.

According to him, the ‘archaic’ Article 370 unfortunately worked against the common good of the Kashmiris.

“With its abolition, I am certain that nothing will stop peace, prosperity & harmony to grow in the valley and I hope that the community sees this only as a positive move for their benefit,” he said in another tweet.