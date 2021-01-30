India Inc is willing to pay much more attention to fix the gender diversity problem : Abanti Sankaranarayanan

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
There has been a big shift in corporate India in the last decade where a growing number of women have not just become part of a diverse range of industries but have also risen to positions of influence, said Abanti Sankaranarayanan, Chief Strategy & Corporate Affairs Officer at Diageo India.
She was delivering the Raghu Pillai Memorial Lecture, organised by Coaching Foundation India (CFI) and the Madras Management Association (MMA), as a part of a national conclave on “Women in leadership- future perspectives”, on Friday.
Sankaranarayanan, who was part of Tata Group’s elite Tata Administrative Services (TAS) for 17 years joined Diageo India in 2010. She has played a pivotal role in transforming Diageo’s stature and strategic direction in the country. On Friday, she was sharing some of the emerging perspectives from the corporate world as well as from her personal experience.
‘Women in corporate India and leadership positions are now coming into popular public discourse, which is a subject that carries a lot of attention,” Sankaranarayanan said, adding, "There is a lot of thinking in boardrooms of progressive companies on how to strengthen the leadership pipeline among women.”
However, she also added that while there is a shift in the corporate India mindset, there is still a lot to do. “The direction of travel is right, but we need to keep going at it.”
Highlighting research studies on women participation in the workforce, Sankaranarayanan said that the ‘leaky bucket syndrome’ is still there in corporate India where participation of women spills down from 43 per cent in the case of tertiary-educated graduate to 25 per cent at entry-level professions to just 4 per cent at senior management levels.
“Even women board members are just about 11%. While there is a Companies Act guideline, which requires at least one woman as a director in listed companies, there are companies which still don’t have even that one person in their boards,” she added.
Highlighting the need for entities like CFI to coach and motivate women in the workforce, Sankaranarayanan a cited recent study to show that 79 per cent of women regularly lack confidence at work.
“Juggling work-life balance, lack of visible internal opportunities and confidence in their own ability are the top three major obstacles faced by women,” she said citing the study.
Sankaranarayanan suggested several measures such as keeping diversity at the heart of every business decision, making diversity a visible business priority for the CEO and the executive leadership and having a gender and diversity target among others.
She also said that Diageo - which is the world’s largest alcohol beverage company - has three women in the 8-member executive committee in India, 10 women out of 28 in the next-level of leadership. Women constitute 18 per cent of the total workforce in Diageo India, nearly doubling their proportion in the last four years.
“If it can be done in an alcohol beverage company, it can be done anywhere,” she added.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
₹1370 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1355134213831395 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals at current ...
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Former MLA and farmer leader VM Singh on the violence that followed the January 26 tractor rally, the impasse ...
The birds, locally known as the Garuda, help farmers by killing rats and other farm pests
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...