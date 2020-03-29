India Inc opens coffers to fight Covid-19

Shine a light on nurses & midwives
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
India Inc is opening its heart and coffers in the fight against the coronavirus, already pledging over ₹2,100 crore. The corpus is increase every day as more and more companies are pitching in with their contribution. A number of prominent citizens and celebrities are also doing their part by contributing to the PM CARES Fund.
The highest so far has come from the Tata Group, which has pledged ₹1,500 crore, of which ₹1,000 crore would be provided by Tata Sons and the remaining ₹500 crore by Tata Trusts.
“The country is facing an unprecedented situation and crisis. All of us would have to do whatever it takes to alleviate and enhance the quality of lives of the communities we serve,” Tata Sons’ Chairman N. Chandrasekaran said.
“In this exceptionally difficult period, I believe that urgent emergency resources need to be deployed to cope with the needs of fighting the Covid-1919 crisis, which is one of the toughest challenges the human race will face,” Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan N Tata said.
JSW Group has committed more than ₹100 crore for the Centre and State governments’ efforts against the pandemic, while each employee offering a day’s salary to PM’s fund.
“These immediate contributions are what we see is the need of the hour, and we have earmarked further monetary and non-monetary contributions so as to dynamically respond to all societal requirements in future,” JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal said.
Vedanta Resources has set up a ₹100 crore fund to cater to the livelihood of the daily wage and contract workers, staff, and for preventive healthcare among others.
“This fund is a first step on Vedanta’s behalf and we will increase the corpus if the need arises,” Anil Agarwal, Executive Chairman, Vedanta Resources said.
Kotak Mahindra Bank and its Managing Director Uday Kotak have committed a total of ₹60 crore towards Covid-19 relief operations. Of this, Kotak Mahindra Bank will give ₹25 crore to the PM ‘s Fund and ₹10 crore to Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, while Uday Kotak has announced a personal commitment of ₹25 crore to PM’s fund.
The Adani Foundation has committed assistance to a direct contribution to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund with a donation of ₹100 crore
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, who gave ₹5 crore to he Maharashtra CM’s fund, had earlier announced setting up of isolation centres and a hospital for Covid-19 victims.
Mahindra Foundation, Mahindra & Mahindra’s CSR arm, is creating a fund to which M&M Chairman Anand Mahindra will contribute his salary, while Mahindra Holidays has offered to convert some of its resorts into temporary quarantine facilities. M&M would make face shields and produce ventilators, while Maruti Suzuki is also readying to make ventilators.
Several FMCG companies such as ITC (₹150 crore), HUL (₹100 crore) and Godrej (₹50 crore) in their fight against the pandemic. The employees of Airport Authority of India have raised ₹20 crore as an initial contribution and Central Board of Secondary Education ₹21 lakh from employees for PM’s fund.
“Collectively, as responsible citizens of this country, we shall make all efforts to protect, empower and help effected communities to tide over this emergency,” AAI said in a tweet.
T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar will donate ₹12 crore (₹11 crore to PM’s fund and ₹1 crore to Maharashtra CM’s fund), while actor Akshay Kumar pledged ₹25 crore and Randeep Hooda and Jay Patel ₹1 crore among others.
Online payments platform Paytm has launched a ₹500-crore pledge campaign, while competitor PhonePe has launched a campaign to raise ₹100 crore.
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Dr. Vivek Singh, Supreme Court Lawyer 1. Regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight and I start my day ...
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is urging the general public not to buy medicines from unauthorised ...
There is an urgent need to understand that abortion is not a “crime” nor “killing” but an issue of personal ...
Investors are well-advised to continue their systematic investment plans in mutual funds in the ongoing ...
Borrowers gain from rate cut, but think twice before claiming the moratorium
As value of investments decrease and prices of essentials increase, managing personal finance assumes great ...
Silver rose 14 per cent last week, outshining gold, breaks beyond ₹40,000
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...