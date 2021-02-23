India Inc projected to give 7.7% salary hike in 2021: Aon Survey

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
India Inc is projected to give an average salary hike of 7.7 per cent in 2021, according to a survey by global professional services firm Aon.
Eighty-eight per cent of the companies surveyed said they intend to hike salaries of their employees, according to the survey that analysed data across 1,200 companies from more than 22 industries
Despite a tough 2020 with stringent lockdowns, India continues to project the highest salary increases among the BRIC nations, Aon said in its 25th edition of the annual salary survey.
E-commerce, IT, ITeS , FMCG and Life Sciences are among the sectors that are likely to see the highest projected salary increase. Meanwhile, hard-hit industries such as hospitality, restaurants, real estate and infrastructure and engineering services are that are projected to see lowest salary increases.
At the same time, implementation of the new Labour Codes could make companies review their compensation budgets in the second half of the year.
Nitin Sethi, Partner and CEO of Aon’s performance and rewards business in India, commented, “We expect the increment dynamics for 2021 to play out over a longer period of time given the uncertainty and potential impact of forthcoming changes. The proposed definition of wages under the new Labor Codes could lead to additional compensation budgeting in the form of higher provisioning for benefit plans like Gratuity, Leave Encashment and Provident Fund.”
“It is also possible that some of the salary increments may not translate into higher cash-in-hand for employees if organisations choose to pay higher provident fund contributions on the new definition of wage,” he added.
Roopank Chaudhary, partner in Aon’s human capital business in India, added, “It’s notable that the sectors that were adversely impacted by Covid-19, such as retail, hospitality and real estate, are projecting healthy increases in the range of 5-6 per cent. Such numbers reflect their intent to stay relevant and to control attrition, which had increased for these industries last year.”
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
₹1548 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1535152015601575 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
If you see garbage lying on the streets, remove it, says a dedicated plogger on a clean-up drive
Padma Shri awardee Ramachandra Pulavar — the 12th generation exponent of Tholpavakoothu in his family — on ...
Against considerable odds, Drishyam 2 delivers a story that’s just as good as — if not better than — the ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...