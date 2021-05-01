India indicates need for more oxygen as Thai PM reaches out to help

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan o Cha has reached out to India and offered assistance following which New Delhi indicated its oxygen related requirements including cylinders, concentrators, generators and cryogenic oxygen tanks, a source has said.
A Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) flight, which reached India on Saturday for evacuation of Thai Embassy officials, also carried fifteen concentrators as donation from Thai Govt to Indian Red Cross, along with fifteen concentrators donated by the Hindu Samaj of Bangkok, the source added.
“The Thai PM conveyed through the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs his desire to help India in its time of crisis. Since the demand for oxygen is on top of India’s priority list of items to be procured from other countries, we indicated that supplies of oxygen cylinders, concentrators and cryogenic tanks would be very helpful,” the source said.
India is currently fighting a surge in Covid-19 cases with cumulative positive cases at over 185 lakhs and the cumulative deaths over 2 lakh.
A lot of help has already poured in from Thailand at the corporate and community level. Indian corporates, in coordination with India Embassy in Thailand and the Ministry of Home Affairs, have been sourcing cryogenic tanks from Thailand. A total of 11 tanks in 3 sorties (April 26, 27, 28) by IAF C17 have already reached India .
The Indian community in Thailand also extended a spontaneous offer, the source added..
“In addition, 100 oxygen cylinders have separately been offered by the Indian Association of Thailand. Steps are being taken for their speedy transportation to India,” the source added.
Supplies to help India deal with its Covid-19 crisis is coming in from a number of countries including the US, UK, UAE, Singapore, Mauritius, Russia and a number of EU countries.
