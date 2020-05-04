India is a ‘vast open prison’: Reporters Without Borders

Meet the men behind India’s own Jurassic Park
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
India has dropped two places on the World Press Freedom Index, a report formulated by the Reporters Without Borders. India now ranks at 142 out of 180 countries.
On the world’s press freedom day that is seen on May 3 every year, the leading international non-profit and non-governmental organization revealed that the slip in the ranking was due to communications blackout in Indian-administered Kashmir, as per the report by Aljazeera.
The organisation added that the blackout has made increasingly difficult for journalists to report on what is happening in the region and this played a significant role in that shift.
Their report calls the area a "vast open prison". The survey has placed India’s neighbouring countries, including Bhutan, Nepal, and Srilanka, above India.
The Press Freedom Index is an annual ranking of countries compiled and published by reporters Without Borders based upon the organization’s own assessment of the countries' press freedom records in the previous year.
Responding to the Press Freedom Index report, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Sunday that media enjoys absolute freedom in India and the government will expose those surveys that tend to paint a bad picture of the media in the country.
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
An ambitious project fights for social inclusion of transgenders
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
Here are some points to keep in mind before you start driving your car again post-lockdown
Has Franklin Templeton winding up its 6 debt funds made you jittery? Well, you need to understand that there ...
Sensex and Nifty 50 saw a strong rally past week, but profit-booking can undo the gains
Near-term risks to earnings persist, owing to slower loan growth and lower fee income
With only partial return to normalcy expected, company may continue to be on rough terrain
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
On the silver jubilee of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, former chief E Sreedharan looks at its incredible ...
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
Yohan Sudheer and Shobith John, co-founders of Fishhook, a Bengaluru-based consultancy, help start-ups with ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...