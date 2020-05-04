India is a ‘vast open prison’: Reporters Without Borders

India has dropped two places on the World Press Freedom Index, a report formulated by the Reporters Without Borders. India now ranks at 142 out of 180 countries.

On the world’s press freedom day that is seen on May 3 every year, the leading international non-profit and non-governmental organization revealed that the slip in the ranking was due to communications blackout in Indian-administered Kashmir, as per the report by Aljazeera.

The organisation added that the blackout has made increasingly difficult for journalists to report on what is happening in the region and this played a significant role in that shift.

Their report calls the area a "vast open prison". The survey has placed India’s neighbouring countries, including Bhutan, Nepal, and Srilanka, above India.

The Press Freedom Index is an annual ranking of countries compiled and published by reporters Without Borders based upon the organization’s own assessment of the countries' press freedom records in the previous year.

Responding to the Press Freedom Index report, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Sunday that media enjoys absolute freedom in India and the government will expose those surveys that tend to paint a bad picture of the media in the country.