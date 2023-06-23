New growth drivers like digitalisation, rapid ascend of India’s start-up ecosystem, high-tech exports, maturing reforms and the strength of the corporate balance sheets — altogether, enhance the growth prospects and investability of the Indian economy, according to a new report by HSBC

Authored by Neha Sahni, Director — Global Market Strategist, Chief Investment Office, HSBC Global Private Banking and Wealth, HSBC Holdings Plc, the report said, “If ‘new India’ helps lift the ‘old’ economy sectors with digitalisation of manufacturing and agritech, we think India’s potential growth rate could rise to 7.5 per cent per year over the next decade. This will solve two-thirds of India’s employment problem and will chart out a growth path different from what’s been seen before.”

The HSBC report comes soon after Morgan Stanley said all the conditions are in place for India’s sustained economic expansion, and is well-placed to sustain growth rates of above 6 per cent.

Consumption basket

India is expected to grow from $2,300 GDP/capita economy to $5000 GDP/capita economy over the next 6-7 years. This has enormous implications for its consumption basket, both in terms of the quantum and the type of consumption — especially for those goods and services that fall in the aspirational and discretionary categories.

“With a young, digitally savvy and economically productive workforce, India’s middle class is expanding rapidly. This young, middle income strata of the Indian population is aspirational, and has a deep penetration of mobile phone usage. Placing digital transactions via mobiles comes as second nature to this young cohort,” HSBC said.

“Consequently, we expect India to have the second largest group of online shoppers by 2030, of around 500 million. And as a result, the size of India’s e-commerce market is estimated to grow to $350 billion by 2030,” it added.