India-Israel relationship to strengthen in fields like AI, other innovations : Israel PM

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the relationship between India-Israel will further strengthen in new areas of connectivity and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Addressing the CREDAI annual event Natcon being hosted here, Netanyahu said Israel is known for being an innovation nation and has also become an innovation hub for start-ups.

“Over the years, Israel's engagement with India covered areas like of security, cyber-security, IT and agriculture and now we plan to add new areas of innovation in construction and innovation.

The Israeli PM in his address said connectivity innovation ad artificial intelligence (AI) are revolutionising the construction sector and there is potential for co-operation in these areas, he said.

India's first innovation centre for technology will come on on a 42 acre site near Ahmedabad. This is likely to be inaugurated in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart Netanyahu, according to Credai.

Tel Aviv is considered a start up city in Israel with more than 1700 start ups. Many of them focus on the use of technology for construction and propertytech. These include the use of artificial intelligence and other technologies for making the work efficient.

CREDAI, the confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India, is hosting its 19th annual conference Natcon at Tel Aviv, focusing on resilience and excellence.

More than 1200 members from across its chapters in 21 cities and 203 cities took stock of the real estate situation in the country and seek to address key challenges.

(The correspondent was in Tel Aviv on the invitation from Credai)