Students who joined the clinical medicine program in China after November 2021 and failed to obtain license to practice as a medical doctor there, will be rendered ineligible to appear for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination conducted by National Medical Commission of India, the Embassy of India in Beijing has clarified in its latest advisory for students.

“The Embassy has apprised the Chinese authorities concerned and medical colleges with a request that they should ensure that all Indian students coming to China for clinical medicine program are educated, trained and facilitated, so that they can fulfill the requirements of NMC,” according to a press release issued by the Indian Embassy on Monday.

Queries regarding eligibility

Queries from prospective Indian students as well as their parents regarding eligibility for Indian students who are pursuing clinical medicine program in China to appear in qualifying examination conducted are continuing to pour in, the Embassy noted.

“In this regard, the students and their parents are requested to see the Gazette Notification dated November 18, 2021, by the NMC. It has unambiguously stated in Clause 4(b) that foreign medical students must be “registered with the respective professional regulatory body or otherwise, competent to grant license to practice medicine in their respective jurisdiction of the country in which the medical degree is awarded and at par with the license to practice medicine given to citizen of that country,” it said.

Queries have also been received by the Indian Embassy on whether Indian students could work in Chinese hospitals in a capacity such as `assistant doctor’ after completing their medical education in China but fail to obtain medical practitioner license in China. This would help them to earn a living and payback education loans.

Confirmation

“The Embassy has formally approached relevant Chinese authorities to confirm existence of such an option. The Embassy will share any information, when received from the Chinese side, in its social media handles,” it said.

Prospective students/parents are advised to directly re-confirm all terms of reference of admission directly from the relevant universities in China, before accepting such admission, the note added.