News

India, Italy sign disaster risk reduction pact

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 15, 2021

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Memorandum of Understanding between India and Italy for Cooperation in the field of disaster risk reduction and management.

The MoU was signed in June between India’s National Disaster Management Authority and the Department of Civil Protection of the Presidency of the Council Ministers of the Italian Republic.

Also read: PM Modi, Italian PM Draghi discuss Afghan crisis, climate change

It seeks to put in place a system for mutual benefit from each other’s disaster management mechanisms and strengthen areas of preparedness, response and capacity building, an official release said.

Published on September 15, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Italy
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like