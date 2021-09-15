India, Italy sign disaster risk reduction pact

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Memorandum of Understanding between India and Italy for Cooperation in the field of disaster risk reduction and management.

The MoU was signed in June between India’s National Disaster Management Authority and the Department of Civil Protection of the Presidency of the Council Ministers of the Italian Republic.

It seeks to put in place a system for mutual benefit from each other’s disaster management mechanisms and strengthen areas of preparedness, response and capacity building, an official release said.