India-Japan summit in Guwahati postponed: MEA

PTI New Delhi | Updated on December 13, 2019 Published on December 13, 2019

India announced on Friday that the annual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe, which was scheduled to be held in Guwahati, has been postponed.

Abe was scheduled to arrive in Guwahati on Sunday on a three-day India visit to hold summit talks with Modi.

“With reference to the proposed visit of Japanese PM @AbeShinzo to India, both sides have decided to defer the visit to a mutually convenient date in the near future,” Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Guwahati is witnessing massive protest over the new Citizenship law.

