India just ‘weeks’ away from Covid vaccine, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that with as many as eight vaccine candidates at different stages of clinical trials, it is “a matter of weeks” before a Covid-19 vaccine is rolled out in the country.

“We are ready,” the PM told an all-party meeting on Covid-19 vaccination and distribution. “Experts believe that we will not have to wait for long; it will be ready in a few weeks.” Modi said pricing will be entirely based on what suits public interest, he added.

While vaccines are being developed across the world, India has the capacity to manufacture on scale, Modi said. India also has a unique and specialised structure of vaccine distribution, which facilitates an expeditious rollout, he added.

Across party lines

The meeting started with the Health Secretary making a detailed presentation, followed by brief remarks by Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. Floor leaders of different parties including the Congress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TDP’s Jayadev Galla, TMC’s Sudeep Bandyopadhyay, NCP’s Sharad Pawar, TRS’ Nama Nageswara Rao and Shiv Sena’s Vinayak Raut attended the meeting.