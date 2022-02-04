India Leads in Digital Skills Readiness according to new Salesforce Global Index 

Salesforce, a leading player in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), said on Friday that according to its global digital skills Index, India leads in digital skills readiness and has the highest readiness score amongst 19 countries it surveyed. The survey examined global employee sentiments and readiness to acquire the key digital skills needed by business today and over the next five years.

According to Salesforce, in India, 72 per cent of respondents say they are very actively learning digital skills . 66 per cent of respondents in India also said they feel very equipped with resources to learn digital skills. The Index is based on a survey of over 23,500 workers in 19 countries, with an average global readiness score of 33 out of 100.

The survey said that globally, skills in collaboration technology, like Slack, are viewed as the most important skills needed by businesses today. Only 25 per cent of respondents were equipped with ‘advanced’ collaboration technology skills needed specifically for the workplace.

Digital marketing is top workplace skill

Digital marketing has been ranked as the top workplace skill in India with only 39 percent of respondents rating their workplace digital marketing skills level as ‘advanced’. Globally, 51 percent of respondents and 54 percent of respondents in India want to learn new skills to help them grow their current career. By harnessing the potential of existing workforces, businesses can speed up progress towards closing their skills gaps.

The Index also revealed that globally, younger respondents have greater confidence and ambition to learn new skills — over one-third of Gen Z are ‘very actively’ learning and training for skills needed over the next five years. However, in India, Baby Boomers are leading the way with 83 per cent of respondents very ‘actively’ learning and training for skills needed now.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO & Chairperson, Salesforce India, commenting on the findings said, “In a digital-first world, the skills gap has hit an inflection point. Corporate India has made a concerted effort to bridge the gap and results are here for us to see. India is rapidly developing to become a global powerhouse for talent with the potential to lead this global transition to an all new digital economy.”