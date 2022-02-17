India lifts flight restrictions with Ukraine

India on Thursday removed the restriction on the number of flights and seats between India and Ukraine with a view to facilitate evacuation of students and professionals stranded in crisis-hit Eastern European nation.

The civil aviation ministry in a statement said Indian carriers have been asked to increase the number of flights considering a surge demand.

India has asked its nationals in Ukraine to leave the country in view of escalating tensions with Russia.

The Indian embassy in Kyiv, on Wednesday, asked Indian students in Ukraine not to panic, but book the earliest available flight to India.

Currently, Ukraine International Airlines, Air Arabia, Fly Dubai, Qatar Airways, are operating flights. To meet the additional demand, more flights are being planned in the near future, including by UIA, Air India, a statement said.

Although Moscow said it has no intention of invading Ukraine, the Western powers are apprehensive that with more than 100,000 Russian troops deployed around Ukraine, an attack could not be ruled out.

‘MoCA has removed the restriction on number of flights and seats between India and Ukraine in Air Bubble arrangement. Any number of flights as well as Charter flights can operate. Indian airlines have been informed to mount the flights due to increase in demand. MoCA is facilitating in coordination with MEA,” a civil aviation ministry statement said.

There is an existing travel bubble agreement between India and Ukraine, under which both countries can operate a certain number of flights per week.

These bubble agreements were entered into during the pandemic.

With the relaxation of restrictions, airlines can operate any number of flights.

Chartered flights can also be operated between the two nations.