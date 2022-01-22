Covid-19: India reports 3.37 lakh new cases in the past 24 hours

×

Vaccination to be deferred by 3 months post-recovery for lab-tested Covid cases: Health Ministry

India reported 3.37 lakh (3,37,704) new Covid cases in the last 24 hours (as on Saturday, 9 AM) with a daily positivity rate of 17.22 per cent, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The new infections were 9,550 less than the count reported on Friday.

The country reported 488 fresh fatalities as of 8 AM. The total number of Omicron cases detected so far stand at 10,050, up 3.69 per cent since Friday.

The country’s active caseload now stands at 21,13,365 cases. The Ministry said that active cases constitute 5.43 per cent of the country’s total positive cases, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was at 93.31 per cent. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 16.65 per cent. Total tests conducted so far stood at 71.34 crore and 19,60,954 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With more than 67 lakh vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours, India’s cumulative vaccination coverage now exceeds 161.16 crore.

The Health Ministry has also stated that Covid vaccination, including precaution doses, for an individual having lab-tested proven coronavirus infection, will be deferred by three months after recovery. This decision it said was based on scientific evidence and the recommendation of the, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation.

From Saturday, travelers arriving in India from any country, who test positive, will not mandatorily be managed at an isolation facility but will need to quarantine themselves at home. According to the revised ‘Guidelines for International Arrivals’ released on Thursday, the government said foreign arrivals, who test positive, will still have to undergo home quarantine for seven days even after they test negative, and undertake RT-PCR test on the eighth day of arrival in India.

Meanwhile, retailers have urged the Delhi government yet again to ease odd-even restrictions on the operations of stores. The Confederation of All India Traders said that with cases witnessing a slide and lower hospitalisations in the capital city, shops should now be allowed to resume operations all days of the week.