Tributes poured in from political leaders and peers in the industry, praising Ratan Tata’s visionary leadership, integrity, and commitment to social responsibility.

Read: Ratan Tata passes away

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries said in a statement, “It is a very sad day for India and India Inc. Ratan Tata’s passing away is a big loss, not just to the Tata Group, but to every Indian. At a personal level, the passing of Ratan Tata has filled me with immense grief as I lost a dear friend. Each of my numerous interactions with him left me inspired and energised and enhanced my respect for the nobility of his character and the fine human values he embodied.”

“Ratan Tata was a visionary industrialist and a philanthropist, who always strove for society’s greater good. With the demise of Mr Ratan Tata, India has lost one of her most illustrious and kind-hearted sons. Mr Tata took India to the world and brought the best of the world to Bharat. He institutionalised the House of Tata and made it an international enterprise growing the Tata group over 70 times since the time he took over as Chairman in 1991,” Ambani added

In the sad demise of Shri Ratan Tata, India has lost an icon who blended corporate growth with nation building, and excellence with ethics. A recipient of Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan, he took forward the great Tata legacy and gave it a more impressive global presence. He… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 9, 2024

Droupadi Murmu, President of India said with the sad demise of Ratan Tata, “India has lost an icon who blended corporate growth with nation building, and excellence with ethics. A recipient of Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan, he took forward the great Tata legacy and gave it a more impressive global presence. He inspired seasoned professionals and young students alike. His contribution to philanthropy and charity is invaluable. I convey my condolences to his family, the entire team of the Tata Group and his admirers across the globe.” she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said “Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better.”

Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group said, “India has lost a giant, a visionary who redefined modern India’s path. Ratan Tata wasn’t just a business leader - he embodied the spirit of India with integrity, compassion and an unwavering commitment to the greater good. Legends like him never fade away.”

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi extended condolences to the family of Tata. “Ratan Tata was a man with a vision. He has left a lasting mark on both business and philanthropy,” Gandhi said.

Ratan Tata was a man with a vision. He has left a lasting mark on both business and philanthropy.



My condolences to his family and the Tata community. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 9, 2024

Rajnath Singh also shared his condolences on X, calling Tata “a Titan of the Indian industry.” He added, “He was known for his monumental contributions to our economy, trade, and industry.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit