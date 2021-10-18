India nears 98-cr vaccination mark

The government is all set to achieve its vaccination target this week with administering over 84 lakh vaccine doses on Monday, as per the Health Ministry data. The cumulative vaccination numbers are now nearing the 98-crore mark.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday had said that India would achieve the landmark milestone of 100 crore vaccine doses this week. Around 74 per cent of the people above 18 years have been vaccinated with the first dose, he had said.

As per the government data, more than 102 crore vaccine doses have been provided to the States/UTs so far through its free-of-cost channel and direct state procurement category.