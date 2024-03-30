The president of the the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), B Narasimhan, on Saturday said that when the Indian economy reaches $30 trillion by 2047 as per the expectations, the country will need two lakh company secretaries. The country currently, has 72,000 company secretaries..

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a seminar on ‘Demystifying NCLT Practices’ here on Saturday, Narasimhan said if the India becomes a $30-trillion economy by 2047, as aspired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the requirement of company secretaries will be trippled compared to the current number.

ICSI enrols 14,000 students every year under various programmes. “We will be doubling the strength this year,’‘ Narasimhan said,

ICSI recently entered into an MoU with The National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM), a public trust established by the regulator of securities markets in India, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The MoU marked the continuation of the long-term association between the two institutes that will facilitate and enhance institutional collaboration in the area of capacity building and collaborative programmes in the areas of compliance, securities markets, law and governance, he added. ICSI has pacts with 141 universities across India.