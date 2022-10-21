India needs a comprehensive macroeconomic policy to overcome the problems faced by the economy.

“The country is confronted with serious issues including surge in unemployment and raging CPI (consumer price index) and food inflation,” Amit Mitra, Principal Chief Advisor to Chief Minister and Finance Department of West Bengal government said in his latest tweet on Friday. This would require a comprehensive policy focusing both on fiscal and monetary policy measures.

“Industry growth -0.8 (IIP), export shrinks -3.52, GDP growth cut by IMF, W Bank. But Nation hears only SILENCE from PM - NO wholistic Macro-Econ policy - crisis faced only by RBI !! What a tragedy !!,” he tweeted on Friday.

Commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “silence” on depreciating rupee, he tweeted, “It is same Modi ji (then CM) castigating Centre in Aug,2013, when Rs fell to 68 & now a DEAFENING SILENCE when Rs at 83 under Modi (PM) watch - DUPLICITY ? & CRUEL SILENCE over 40 million unemployed, CPI & FOOD inflation raging. Poor CRUSHED. But Nation HEARS only SILENCE.”

The rupee, which had dropped to record low on Thursday, ended almost flat against dollar on Friday. It closed at 82.6750 per dollar against the previous day’s close of 82.7600.

