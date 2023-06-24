India is looking to push for 15-20 percent local content in the MQ-9B drone deal with General Atomics (GA), announced two days ago during the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to US, top Defence sources privy to defence negotiations between the two countries revealed.

As of now the US is only offering 8-9 percent Made in India content on SeaGuardians high altitude long endurance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) but the Defence Ministry is keen to scale up the indigenous content to 15-20 percent so that avionics and censors, among other components made by private as well as PSUs can be frontloaded on the drones, sources said. The move is to increase the exposure of the Indian Defence industry to world class defence system.

“The final deal is still many negotiations away and it will take time before US government gives permit on letter of request (LoR),” stated Defence officials. The US Congress also has to pass it and post that it will take a few more months to finalise the agreement for acquiring the UAVs which will enhance capability of the armed forces to carry out long duration surveillance as well as strike against inimical threats. “I don’t see any Congressional problem,” a senior Defence officer remarked.

MRO facility

As part of the negotiations, the GA has agreed to set up maintenance, repair and operation (MRO) facility in India to ensure smooth functioning of the survialliance and armed versions of the drones.

The deal announcement also figured in a joint statement issued on June 22 that followed the bilateral talks between PM Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden in Washington, with both the leaders welcomingIndia’s move to acquire 31 SeaGuardians for tri-services — Army, Navy and Indian Air Force (IAF). Ahead of Modi’s state visit to the US, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) had cleared the acquisition of 31 MQ-9B drones at a cost close to $3 billion. An Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) was also issued to roll out the acquisition process.

After being satisfied with the performance of MQ-9B UAVs leased to Indian Navy in 2020 and operated in the Indian Ocean Region to secure strategic interest against an aggressive China, India initially expressed interest to the US in purchasing 30 such drones but the number went up by one more to 31 to meet the territorial requirements of the tri-services.

