India on track to exceed Paris Agreement targets: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India is not only on track to achieve its Paris Agreement targets, but will exceed them beyond expectations.
In his remarks through video conference at the Climate Ambition Summit 2020, Modi highlighted that India had reduced its emission intensity by 21 per cent over the year 2005 levels.
The Prime Minister highlighted that India’s solar capacity has grown over the years. “Our renewable energy capacity is the fourth largest in the world and it will reach 175 GigaWatts before 2022. And, we have an even more ambitious target now - 450 GigaWatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030 ,” he said.
Modi also said that India succeeded in expanding its forest cover and safeguarding its biodiversity.
He said that India had at the world stage pioneered two major initiatives— The International Solar Alliance, and The Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.
The Climate Ambition Summit 2020 marks the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement - the most ambitious step in global fight against Climate Change.
“Today, as we are looking to set our sights even higher, we must also not lose sight of the past. We must not only revise our ambitions , but also review our achievements against targets already set.Only then can our voices be credible for future generations”, Modi said.
In 2047, when India will celebrate 100 years as a modern, independent nation, Modi pledged that the centennial India will not only meet its own targets, but will also exceed the entire world’s expectations.
