India opposes reference to J&K in China-Pak Foreign Ministers’ meet press statement

Coping with the Covid storm
India has opposed the reference to the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir in the joint press release of the China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue issued on Friday and reiterated its concerns on the projects in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor that fall in Pak-occupied-Kashmir.
“The Union Territory of J&K is an integral and inalienable part of India and we expect the parties concerned to not to interfere in matters that are internal affairs of India,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said in response to a media query on the joint press release of the second China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ strategic dialogue.
In the China-Pak dialogue, the Chinese side reportedly reiterated that the Kashmir issue is a dispute left over from history between India and Pakistan and that the dispute should be resolved peacefully and properly through the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements. “China opposes any unilateral actions that complicate the situation”, the joint press release said.
On the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, which was discussed at the China-Pakistan meeting, the MEA said that India had repeatedly conveyed its concerns to both China and to Pakistan on the projects in so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which are in the territory of India that have been illegally occupied by Pakistan. “We resolutely oppose actions by other countries that change the status quo in Pakistan occupied J& K and call on the parties concerned to cease such actions,” Srivastava said.
