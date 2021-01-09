India prepared with two ‘Made in India’ vaccines to protect humanity: Modi

India is prepared with two ‘Made in India’ Covid-19 vaccines to protect humanity from the virus and the new systems put in place by the country at the time of the pandemic have been appreciated by global institutions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas (PBD) convention on Saturday through video conference, he said, “India, today, is among countries that have the lowest death rates (due to the virus) and with one of the highest recovery rates.”

The PM appreciated the contribution made by the Indian expatriate community to the country’s fight against the pandemic. “You all hugely contributed to the fight against Covid-19 where you are residing and also in India,” he said.

From investments to remittances, the contribution of the expat community has been unparalleled, he said.

The PM pointed out that India had done structural reforms from education to enterprise to bring wholesome changes in the economy and society. To promote manufacturing, India started the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, which has gained a lot of popularity in very less time. “From Aatmanirbhar Bharat, you can become a medium to take affordable and quality solutions from India to the poorest of countries and people all over the world,” he added.

The products that will be made in India and solutions that India finds will benefit the entire world, he said.

India’s pharmaceutical industry has shown that India’s ability in any sector benefits the entire world, the PM said. He highlighted the fact that while the Indian industry had no experience of manufacturing personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and masks earlier, it quickly learnt during the pandemic and is now amongst the largest producers in the world.

Today, India’s space programme and tax start-up ecosystem is a leader in the global sphere, he said. “Even during Covid, several new unicorns and tech start-ups started from India,” the PM pointed out.