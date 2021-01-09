India prepared with two ‘Made in India’ vaccines to protect humanity: Modi

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
India is prepared with two ‘Made in India’ Covid-19 vaccines to protect humanity from the virus and the new systems put in place by the country at the time of the pandemic have been appreciated by global institutions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said.
Speaking at the inauguration of the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas (PBD) convention on Saturday through video conference, he said, “India, today, is among countries that have the lowest death rates (due to the virus) and with one of the highest recovery rates.”
The PM appreciated the contribution made by the Indian expatriate community to the country’s fight against the pandemic. “You all hugely contributed to the fight against Covid-19 where you are residing and also in India,” he said.
Also read: ‘Fiscal worries should not constrain Budget-making’
From investments to remittances, the contribution of the expat community has been unparalleled, he said.
The PM pointed out that India had done structural reforms from education to enterprise to bring wholesome changes in the economy and society. To promote manufacturing, India started the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, which has gained a lot of popularity in very less time. “From Aatmanirbhar Bharat, you can become a medium to take affordable and quality solutions from India to the poorest of countries and people all over the world,” he added.
The products that will be made in India and solutions that India finds will benefit the entire world, he said.
Also read: Policy initiatives to help boost natural gas share in energy basket to 15%: PM
India’s pharmaceutical industry has shown that India’s ability in any sector benefits the entire world, the PM said. He highlighted the fact that while the Indian industry had no experience of manufacturing personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and masks earlier, it quickly learnt during the pandemic and is now amongst the largest producers in the world.
Today, India’s space programme and tax start-up ecosystem is a leader in the global sphere, he said. “Even during Covid, several new unicorns and tech start-ups started from India,” the PM pointed out.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
I am contemplating taking early retirement now at 53 years of age. I will be drawing regular pension ₹38,000.
Investors can re-enter after there is more clarity on demand sustainability
The fund’s category change does not alter its investment process that has delivered strongly
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, then you should get personal accident insurance ...
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
Although they match their Gujarati, South Indian and North Indian counterparts bite for bite, Maharashtrian ...
Actor-director Seema Pahwa spent her time in pandemic 2020 building stories around the eccentricities of joint ...
The clinician scientist on how to combat a mutating virus
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...