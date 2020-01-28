‘India preparing for evacuation’

India has started to prepare for evacuation of its nationals affected by the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in Hubei Province.

“We have begun the process to prepare for evacuation of Indian nationals affected by the situation arising out of Corona-2019 virus outbreak in Hubei Province, China,” tweeted Ministry of External Affairs’ spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

Over a dozen people are being monitored in isolation of wards of hospitals in Mumbai and Delhi while over 30,000 passengers have been screened across airports for traces of the virus.

Kumar earlier tweeted that the Embassy of India in Beijing has opened three hotlines to respond to concerns of those affected by the disease..