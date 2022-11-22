India, the world’s third largest energy consumer, has jumped two positions higher and is now ranked at the eight spot in the Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI) 2023.

The annual rankings, released by German Watch, New Climate Institute and Climate Action Network International, saw India being ranked among the top 5 best performing countries on climate change.

Emissions targets

India rose two spots to rank 8th in this year’s CCPI and earns a high rating in the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and energy use categories, with a medium for climate policy and renewable energy. It is on track to meet its 2030 emissions targets (compatible with a well-below-2°C scenario).

In the CCPI 2023, Denmark reached the best ranking. Again, no country performed well enough in all index categories to achieve an overall “very high” rating in the index. Therefore, the first three ranks in the overall ranking remain empty. In the overall ranking, Sweden (5th), Chile (6th), Morocco (7th) and India (8th) follow Denmark.

“The ranking given by CCPI places India as the only G-20 country in the top 10 rank,” Power Ministry said in a statement.

Power Minister RK Singh highlighted that India’s CCPI ranking is a testimony to the leadership shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards addressing global climate change despite pandemic and tough economic times.

Concrete action plans needed

However, the index pointed out that India’s renewable energy pathway is not on track for the 2030 target. Since the last CCPI, India has updated its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) and announced a net-zero target for 2070.

“The country experts welcome the new targets and political signals towards climate action. Despite India’s medium in the Renewable Energy category, the country has included renewables targets in its updated NDC. Yet the experts cite missing roadmaps and concrete action plans for achieving the targets,” CCPI said in a statement.

The experts stress the importance of a just and inclusive energy transition, as well as the need for decentralised renewable energy and capacities for rooftop photovoltaics. A carbon pricing mechanism, the need for more capacities at the sub-national level, and concrete action plans for achieving the targets are key demands.

“India is among the nine countries responsible for 90 per cent of global coal production. It also plans to increase its oil, gas, and oil production by over 5 per cent by 2030. This is incompatible with the 1.5°C target, it added.

Published annually since 2005, the Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI) is an independent monitoring tool for tracking the climate protection performance of 59 countries and the EU. It compares greenhouse gas emissions, renewable energies, energy use and climate policy across these countries.

