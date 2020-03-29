India receives essential medical supplies from Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation

The Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation have announced donations of essential medical supplies to seven more countries, including India, Azerbaijan, Bhutan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Vietnam. Collectively, these seven countries will receive a total of 1.7 million face masks, 1,65,000 test kits as well as protective clothing and medical equipments including ventilators and forehead thermometers.

With this announcement, the two foundations have now donated to 23 Asian countries a total of 7.4 million masks; 4,85,000 test kits; 100,000 sets of protective clothing along with other medical equipments.

The first batch of medical supplies for India arrived in Delhi last night and were received by the Indian Red Cross Society. Similar to the arrangement with the Italian Red Cross Society in Italy, the Indian charity will facilitate the distribution of these supplies in the country. The remaining donation is expected to reach in coming days.

Neel Kamal Singh, Deputy Secretary, Indian Red Cross Society took receipt of the donations from Mr. Vivek Sehgal, Manager, Alibaba Cloud India, acting on behalf of the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation.

Ms. Ma Jia, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of China in India, was also present to show the embassy’s support towards this humanitarian initiative.

“Government of India has taken extensive steps to manage the Covid-19 situation. To supplement the efforts, Indian Red Cross has mobilised the first tranche of supplies consisting of facemasks, protective body suits and essential medical equipment. This consignment, which was received last night, has been donated by Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation. Indian Red Cross appreciates their magnanimity at this difficult juncture”, said R.K Jain, IAS (Rtd), Secretary General, Indian Red Cross.

These donations are among a number of aid initiatives from the Alibaba Foundation and Jack Ma Foundation to support the areas of the world affected by the Covid-19 crisis, sourcing and delivering various types of medical supplies to countries across Asia, North America, Latin America, Europe and Africa. More initiatives and donations may be announced in the coming days and weeks.

The Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation also supported the publication of a handbook with key lessons and experience from doctors, healthcare workers, and hospital administrators at the First Affiliated Hospital, Zhejiang University School of Medicine (FAHZU), who were on the frontline of Covid-19 treatment in China and crucial to slowing its spread. The handbook is available for global medical health professionals at https://covid-19.alibabacloud.com/.