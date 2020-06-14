India reports highest daily spike in Covid-19 cases with recovery rate surpassing 50 per cent

As India reports a record high number of fresh cases of Covid-19, the recovery rate in the country has surpassed50 per cent according to the latest tally reported by the Union Health Ministry.

India added a record number of new cases in the past 24 hours amounting to 11,929 taking the total numberof cases to over 3.2 lakh. As of Sunday morning, India had reported 320,922 cases of the novel coronavirus.

Out of these 3.2 lakh cases, 149,348 were active cases of Covid-19 while 162,379 cases were either curedor discharged or migrated.

The numbers indicate a recovery rate of over 50 per cent, LiveMint reported. The Health Ministry on Saturdayhad said that the recovery rate so far had been 49.95 per cent with a total of 1,54,329 patients getting cured of the infection till Saturday. In the past 24 hours, 8049 patients have recovered from Covid-19.

The death toll from the disease currently stands at 9,195, with 311 fatalities reported in 24 hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday had reviewed the country’s response to Covid-19 and had met withsenior ministers and top bureaucrats according to an official statement. Authorities had taken stock of the situation.

According to the statement, the majority of COvid-19 cases are concentrated in five major states with bigcities recording the highest number of cases. Currently, Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with over 1 lakh cases, followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

Covid-19 cases are consolidated more o less in five big cities accounting for nearly half of the total nationaltally. These cities are Delhi, Ahmedabad, Thane, and Chennai according to reports.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will be holding a meeting today with LieutenantGovernor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to review the Covid-19 situation in the capital city.

PTI adds

As many as 113 out of the 311 more deaths were from Maharashtra, followed by 57 in Delhi, 33 in Gujarat and 30 in Tamil Nadu.

There were 20 more fatalities in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in West Bengal and 10 in Rajasthan. Haryana and Telangana registered eight more coronavirus deaths each, followed by seven in Madhya Pradesh, three in Bihar.

Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Punjab and Uttarakhand reported two deaths each.

Of the total 9,195 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 3,830 fatalities, followed 1,448 by Gujarat and 1,271 in Delhi.

The toll from the pandemic rose to 463 in West Bengal, 447 in Madhya Pradesh, 397 in Tamil Nadu and 385 in Uttar Pradesh. There have been 282 Covid-19 deaths in Rajasthan and 182 in Telangana.

The number of fatalities reached 82 in Andhra Pradesh, 81 in Karnataka, 78 in Haryana and 65 in Punjab. Jammu and Kashmir has reported 55 Covid-19 deaths, followed by 39 in Bihar, 23 in Uttarakhand and 19 in Kerala.

Odisha registered 10 deaths so far, followed by eight each in Jharkhand and Assam, and six each in Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh.

Five people have succumbed to the contagion in Chandigarh, followed by two in Puducherry, and one each in Meghalaya, Tripura and Ladakh, the ministry said.

More than 70 per cent of the deaths have happened due to comorbidities, it added.

Cases

The maximum number of cases are from Maharashtra with 1,04,568 infections, followed by 42,687 Tamil Nadu, 38,958 in Delhi and 23,038 in Gujarat.

The tally rose to 13,118 in Uttar Pradesh, 12,401 in Rajasthan and 10,698 in West Bengal.

The number of Covid-19 cases has gone up to 10,641 in Madhya Pradesh, 6,824 in Karnataka, 6,749 in Haryana and 6,290 in Bihar.

As many as 5,965 people have contracted the deadly disease in Andhra Pradesh, followed by 4,878 in Jammu and Kashmir, 4,737 in Telangana, 3,723 in Odisha and 3,718 in Assam.

There are 3,063 cases in Punjab and 2,407 in Kerala, while 1,785 people have been infected in Uttarakhand and 1,711 in Jharkhand.

A total of 1,512 people are afflicted with the disease in Chhattisgarh, followed by 1,046 in Tripura, 523 in Goa and 502 in Himachal Pradesh.

The number of coronavirus cases rose to 449 in Manipur, 437 in Ladakh and 345 in Chandigarh.

Puducherry has registered 176 Covid-19 cases so far, followed by 163 in Nagaland, 107 in Mizoram and 87 in Arunachal Pradesh.

Sikkim has 63 Covid-19 cases, while there are 44 infections in Meghalaya and 38 in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have registered 35 Covid-19 cases so far.

The figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research, the ministry said, adding that 7,436 cases were being reassigned to states.

Statewise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it added.