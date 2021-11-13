India records 11,850 new coronavirus infections

Tranquil Tranquebar: perfect long weekend family getaway
Revenge travel is back. And my stead was the Hyundai Alcazar for its comfy cabin and its promise of safety ...
A total of 11,850 new coronavirus infections were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s infection tally to 3,44,26,036. Active cases declined to 1,36,308, the lowest in 274 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. The death toll has climbed to 4,63,245 with 555 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.
The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 36 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 139 consecutive days now.
Active cases have declined to 1,36,308, comprising 0.40 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.26 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the Health Ministry said.
Also see: Vaccine for kids unlikely this year as govt seeks more data
A decrease of 1,108 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.94 per cent. It has been less than 2 per cent for the last 40 days. Weekly positivity rates was also recorded at 1.05 per cent. It has been below 2 per cent for the last 50 days, according to the Health Ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,38,26, 483, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.35 per cent.
The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 111.40 crore.
