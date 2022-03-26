India records 1,660 Covid cases on March 26

India is continuing with the daily Covid cases on a downward slope reporting 1,660 new cases on March 26. Meanwhile, the daily death toll was recorded at 4,100 in the country with Maharashtra adding 4,005 fatalities as backlog data.

In Maharashtra, the Covid cases on Saturday stood at 138 with no fatality reported in the evening.

It is to be noted that in the 12-14 age set, more than one crore doses have been administered so far. More than 2.23 crore precaution doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries which are healthcare, frontline workers, and those above 60 years of age.

On Saturday, as per the CoWIN Dashboard, 28.19 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the evening on Saturday aggregating to 183.06 crore shots administered so far.

India’s daily positivity and the weekly positivity rate in the country stood at 0.25 per cent and 0.29 per cent respectively. Also, 6.58 lakh tests were conducted during the previous day taking to a total of 78.63 crore tests done so far.

India’s active caseload declined to 16,741 on Saturday, constituting 0.04 per cent of the country’s total positive cases. The country’s recovery rate stood at 98.75 per cent and 2,349 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic stood at 4,24,80,436.