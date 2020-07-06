India records over 24,000 new Covid-19 cases in a day

Between July 5 and 6, up to 24,248 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in India. The number of new cases is the difference between the cases detected till July 6 (6,97,413) and those recorded till July 5 (6,73,165). Last week, between 18,000 and 19,000 new cases were being detected per day. This has now surged significantly.

In just four days after crossing the six-lakh-mark, India is inching towards seven lakh cases of Covid-19. Caseshad crossed six lakhs on July 2. India has now recorded up to 6,97,413 cases, of which 4,24,433 (up to 61 per cent) are said to have recovered. Another 19,693 persons have died.

While Maharashtra has 2,06,619 cases, of which 1,11,740 have recovered and 8,822 have died, Tamil Nadu comes second with 1,11,151 cases, of which 62,778 have recovered and 1,510 have died. Delhi is inching towards the one lakh mark with 99,444 cases, of which 71339 have recovered and 3,067 have died.