India reported 7,579 Covid cases on Nov 22

India reported 7,579 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, which was the lowest in 543 days, according to data released by the Health Ministry on Tuesday. The country also witnessed 236 Covid-related fatalities till 8 am aggregating to 4.66 lakh deaths so far.

Over 73 lakh vaccine doses had been given, at 8 pm on Tuesday, according to the CoWin dashboard.

Earlier in the day, the Health Ministry said of data from the last 24 hours, the daily positivity rate was at 0.79 per cent. This had been less than 2 per cent for the last 50 days now, it added. Weekly positive rate was estimated to be at 0.93 per cent and has been less than 2 per cent for the last 60 days.

Meanwhile, the country’s active caseload stood at 1,13,584 cases. “ Active cases presently constitute 0.33 per cent of the country’s total positive cases, which is the lowest since March 2020,” the Ministry added.

There have been 12,202 recoveries in the past 24 hours and consequently, India’s recovery rate stood at 98.32 per cent, highest since March 2020.

“With the administration of 71,92,154 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 117.63 crore (1,17,63,73,499) ....till 7 am today,” the Health Ministry stated.