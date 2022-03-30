Health Ministry says daily Covid cases at 1,233 with 31 deaths

India reported 1,233 Covid cases on Wednesday with 31 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am, as per the Health Ministry data. Both the daily and weekly positivty rate stood at 0.20 per cent and 0.25 per cent respectively. Meanwhile, 6.24 lakh tests were conducted during the previous day, aggregating to 78.85 crore tests done so far.

Further, following a continuous downward trend, the country's active caseload declined to 14,704, less than 15,000 mark after 707 days, the Ministry said. Active cases now constitute 0.03 per cent of the country's total positive cases. As per the Ministry data, the caseload on April 21, 2020 was 14,759 active cases.

Total incolution so far

The country's recovery rate stood at 98.75 per cent with 1,876 patients having been recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients stood at 4.24 crore.

Also India administered 19.91 lakh vaccine doses during the previous day and with this, the country has administerted more than 183.94 crore doses so far. Besides this, the Government informed on Wednesday that more than 15.95 crore vaccien doses were still available with the States/UTs to be administered.