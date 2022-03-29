India reports 1,259 Covid cases with 35 deaths in the last 24 hours

India reported 1,259 Covid cases on Tuesday with 35 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM, as per the Health Ministry data. There has been a consistent decline in the weekly and daily positivity rates too. Weekly positivity rate in the country stood at 0.25 per cent and the daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.22 per cent, as per the data. Meanwhile, 5.77 lakh Covid tests were conducted during the previous day.

The country’s recovery rate stood at 98.75 per cent with 1,705 patients having recovered in the last 24 hours. The cumulative tally of recovered patients, since the beginning of the pandemic, was at 4.24 crore.

In addition, the country administered 24.18 lakh vaccine doses on Tuesday till evening aggregating to 183.69 crore doses administered so far, as per the CoWIN Dasboard .