India reports 1.27 lakh new Covid cases with 1,059 deaths

India reported 1,27,952 Covid cases on Saturday with 1,059 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am, as per the Health Ministry data. The cases are lower than the previous day’s cases of 1.49 lakh. The cases were lower than 2 lakh for the fifth straight day, as per the data. The cumulative death toll stood at 5.01 lakh with Kerala reconciling its daily death numbers to 370 on Saturday till 8:00 am. While the daily positivity rate fell to 7.98 per cent, the weekly positivity rate was at 11.21 per cent.

TPR drops across States

In Delhi, 1,604 Covid cases were reported on Saturday evening with the daily positivity rate at 2.87 per cent. The daily deaths in the capital were 17. Karnataka and Kerala reported 14,950 and 33,538 Covid cases respectively. In Bengaluru, the daily cases were at 6,039 with positivity rate below 10 per cent at 9.17 per cent. Test positivity rate in Kerala also dropped to 32.6 per cent on Saturday.

Meanwhile, India administered 42.95 lakh vaccine shots till 7:30 pm aggregating to more than 169.37 crore inoculations done so far. Also, 16.03 lakh Covid tests were conducted on Friday.